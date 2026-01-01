Samantha Morton opens up about traumatic childhood

Samantha Morton has opened up about her turbulent, traumatic childhood.

The Odyssey star described some of the hardships associated with growing up in "foster families, homeless hostels".

Samantha, who plays Circe in Christopher Nolan's blockbuster epic, explained she had had no choice but to become "resilient" after her parents, who suffered from mental health and addiction problems, struggled to support her and her seven siblings.

"Someone told me I was resilient when I was younger," the actress, 49, told The Sunday Times. "But sometimes you've got no choice other than to be resilient because if you are not you're dead."

The BAFTA winner said she had spent her younger years in unstable accommodation, including stints of homelessness.

"I went pillar to post with foster families, homeless hostels, sleeping by the bins at the back of the Co-op, because it was too dangerous to go back to the children's home because of the abuse," Samantha recalled.

"I have made choices that have always been about survival, because I watched my mum trying to survive and I watched my dad trying to survive."

She further reflected on some of the difficult situations her parents' poverty, and the financially limiting political environment of the times, led to.

"I grew up with intelligent parents," Samantha explained. "Really intelligent parents. My dad had a library card, we were always at the bloody library. But we had nothing - sometimes no food, because back then, with the miners, (UK Prime Minister) Margaret Thatcher had stopped us all eating. She said, 'No, they are not having any benefits, they're not having any money.'"

Samantha, whose previous movies include 2002's Minority Report and 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, was frank about the impacts that lack of a social safety net had on her family.

"If you are proper hungry and you've only got vouchers for your school uniform, and then your dad's lost those vouchers, then he's got trauma," she said. "And he's in and out of prison. It never ends."