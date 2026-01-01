Sandra Bullock honours 'brilliant' sister Gesine on Sisters' Day

Sandra Bullock has celebrated the bond she shares with her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Oscar-winning actress marked Sisters' Day by posting a slideshow of throwback photos of herself and her younger sibling.

In the accompanying caption, Sandra posted a quote from Alice Hoffman's The Book of Magic, the fourth and final book in the author's Practical Magic series.

"When you have a sister, someone who knows the story of who you were and who you will always be, there is no deeper tie, no stronger bond," she began.

Sandra went on to praise former pastry chef Gesine, 56, for always supporting her.

"I am so lucky to have this brilliant soul by my side who knows me, missteps and all, and still chooses to love me. Every. Single. Day," the mother-of-two added. "Happy Sisters Day. Both those born to you, and those you have chosen along the way! I love you Gigi."

Sandra is currently promoting her new movie, Practical Magic 2.

A sequel to the 1998 comedy, the film sees the 62-year-old and Nicole Kidman, 59, reprise their roles as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens.

And on Saturday night, the Hollywood stars made a surprise appearance at the Cinespia event held at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Amid the screening, Sandra and Nicole offered up a Midnight Margarita toast - a reference to a memorable scene in the original movie.

Practical Magic 2 is set to be released on 11 September.