Samantha Morton still dealing with 'trauma' of sister's death

Samantha Morton has revealed she is "still dealing" with the trauma of her sister's death in April.

The Odyssey actress, who has eight siblings, revealed in an interview with The Sunday Times that her sister passed away on 22 April, only 18 months after the death of their father.

"I sadly lost my sister on April 22 this year. She was 53. And I am still dealing with the coroners. And the trauma," she shared. "I lost my real father 18 months ago. Trauma. So the past is always with me, and I'm not saying I'm not going to be all right next week, but every day I wake, say a prayer and say, 'Please help me.'"

Morton was born to factory worker Pamela and coal miner Peter. Due to her mother's mental health and her father and stepfather's alcoholism, she spent most of her childhood in and out of foster care and children's homes.

Addressing her difficult upbringing, she told the publication, "The past never leaves you."

"It's in your DNA, and trauma is a constant battle," she continued. "My relationship with my past changes as I age and my children age, but things keep happening."

The Minority Report actress has three children. She shares her actress daughter Esmé Creed-Miles with her actor ex Charlie Creed-Miles, and her younger children Edie and Theodore with her longtime partner, filmmaker Harry Holm.

Morton has been tipped for glory during the next awards season for her portrayal of Circe in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.