Night Heat actor Scott Hylands dies

Actor Scott Hylands has died at the age of 83.

Over the weekend, Luke Hylands announced via Instagram that his father had passed away on 29 July.

"Husband, Father, Actor, Director, Writer, Storyteller, Friend, and lover of life," he captioned a slideshow of family photos. "I am heartbroken to share the news that my Dad Scott has passed away Wednesday night. Myself and my family are still trying to process this horrible loss. There simply are not enough words I can say about you right now. You are my forever hero and my best friend. Always and forever."

Born in Alberta, Canada in 1943, Hylands studied theatre arts at university. Soon after graduating, he moved to New York City to pursue an acting career.

Later, Hylands appeared in TV shows such as The Waltons and Kung Fu, but he is perhaps best known for portraying Detective Kevin "O.B." O'Brien on the Canadian police drama Night Heat. The popular series aired from 1985 until 1989.

In addition, the actor landed roles in films such as 2011's Knockout and 2019's Elsewhere, and portrayed Ennis Stussy in three episodes of the 2017 series, Fargo.

His last screen appearance was as Wyatt Earp in the 2020 TV series Wynonna Earp.

Hylands was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in 2021.

He is survived by his wife Veronica and their two children, Luke and Rebecca.