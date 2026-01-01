Sebastian Stan and partner Annabelle Wallis welcome first baby - report

Sebastian Stan and his girlfriend, Annabelle Wallis have welcomed their first baby.

TMZ reports that the couple became a family of three last month after announcing that they were expecting their first baby together in May.

The Avengers: Endgame star and British actor Wallis have been romantically linked since May 2022. The couple sparked dating rumours when they were spotted getting cosy in a since-deleted Instagram photo from Robert Pattinson's birthday party.

In the four years since, Stan and Wallis have maintained a relatively low profile. The Thunderbolts star and the Peaky Blinders alum enjoyed a rare public outing at the 2025 Golden Globes, making their red-carpet debut.

Inside, the pair shared a celebratory kiss after he won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for A Different Man. He also gave her a shout-out during his acceptance speech, gushing, "Annabelle, I love you."

In April, news broke that Stan and Wallis were expecting their first baby after she was spotted with a baby bump in New York City. The following month, the father-to-be told Deadline, "I want to be a good dad."

"I'm feeling the responsibility of being a good father," he shared. "And not to mention a good man. I'm 43 and I feel, in a lot of ways, I'm just starting to learn now. It's just crazy to me."