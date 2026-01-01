Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid spark marriage rumours

Marriage rumours are swirling around Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid after they were spotted wearing matching rings on their wedding fingers.

The Silver Linings Playbook actor and the model were seen walking hand-in-hand in Paris on Monday, Page Six reports. They each wore a thin band on their left ring finger.

Hadid and Cooper began dating in October 2023. They went Instagram official in May 2025, when the Hadid celebrated her 30th birthday.

"I feel so lucky to be 30," Hadid wrote alongside photos from her party, including one that showed her kissing Cooper and cradling his face.

"I feel so lucky for every high and low; for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I'm so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!"

Hadid shares daughter Khai, five, with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, while Cooper shares daughter Lea De Seine, nine, with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

One year later, Cooper made a rare appearance at the 2026 Met Gala in support of his girlfriend. Although he did not walk the red carpet with Hadid, she gave him a shoutout during an interview on Vogue's livestream.

"I try to bring my mind to a happy place. What we do in our job is go to a happy place, think of happy thoughts, and the smile comes through the eyes, and it makes you come to life," she said while sharing how she stays focused at work.

"When I think about Khai, maybe I'm giving joy. And then I'll serve something else to Bradley for the camera."