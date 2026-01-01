Christina Applegate discharged from hospital after four-month stay - report

Christina Applegate has reportedly been discharged from hospital nearly four months after she was admitted.

The actor, who has been battling multiple sclerosis since 2021, is back home and doing well, TMZ reports.

It remains unclear if the Dead to Me alum was hospitalised due to her autoimmune condition.

At the time of her hospitalisation in late March, her rep told Page Six in a statement, "She's had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about."

A few days later, Applegate addressed her health scare via Instagram, thanking fans for their well wishes.

"Health issues are a constant for me, but I'm a strong chick, and I'm getting stronger and better every day," she wrote. "I'm taking a moment to focus on my health, but I'll be back with more to say soon enough."

Applegate's Married... With Children co-star David Faustino gave an update on the star in June.

"It's been very hard for her, but she does keep her humour," the actor told Us Weekly. "She gets through this with some humour, and that's kind of her way that she moves through it. I do a lot of visits with her. A lot of texting, a lot of checking in."

Although she largely stepped away from Hollywood in 2022, the Anchorman actor has since continued to do voiceover work, launched the MeSsy podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and wrote her memoir, You with the Sad Eyes.

Speaking to People magazine in February, Applegate revealed that she was largely confined to her bed.

"My life isn't wrapped up with a bow," she stated. "People's lives, sorry for lack of a better term, f**king suck sometimes. So, I'm being as honest and raw as I possibly can."

Applegate and her husband, Martyn LeNoble, share a 15-year-old daughter, Sadie.