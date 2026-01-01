Ariana Grande's mum voices support for pop star amid public scrutiny

Ariana Grande's mother, Joan Grande, is supporting her daughter amid scrutiny over her perceived ill-health.

As the pop star prepares to take a step back from the public eye, she shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the now-controversial music video for her song Petal, captioning the slideshow, "Petal in the pavement."

Her mum took to the comments section to support her dangerously thin daughter.

"You are magnificent... and this video is incredible! I love it and I love you more!" Joan gushed.

Grande released the Petal music video on Friday last week, the same day she dropped her eighth studio album of the same name. The video sparked instant online criticism among social media users, who expressed concern over the singer's figure and her health.

Amid the ensuing discourse, a spokesperson for Ariana announced on Sunday that the Grammy winner will be stepping out of the spotlight after completing her Eternal Sunshine tour.

"Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour," the spokesperson said in a statement to People. "She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily."

The superstar was due to tread the boards of the Barbican Centre in London next summer, alongside her former Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey. A spokesman for the theatre shared, "Following this evening's announcement from Ariana Grande's team, we can confirm that she has decided to step back from Sunday in the Park with George."

Her role will be recast.