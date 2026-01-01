Scott Eastwood reveals what he told Shia LaBeouf amid confrontation on film set

Scott Eastwood has revealed what he told Shia LaBeouf amid a "tense moment" on the set of the 2014 film Fury.

Previously, The Fate of the Furious actor shared that he had an altercation with the Transformers star while shooting the war movie, with lead actor Brad Pitt eventually intervening.

And during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, Scott divulged exactly what he said to Shia in the moment.

"Look, Shia is clearly tormented and has maybe got some stuff going on. It was tough," he told host Dax Shepard. "One day, he was having an episode and thought I shouldn't be spitting tobacco on the tank... which was in the script... and then I finally said, 'Enough is enough.' I said, 'F**k you. Stop pulling your s**t.' I said, 'I'm gonna whoop you're a*s.'"

Scott went on to recall how Shia went "very method" in the lead up to filming and even pulled one of his teeth out and cut his face to get into character.

"I remember thinking, 'OK. This guy's crazy. I'm just gonna keep clear from this guy. I don't play this game,'" the 40-year-old continued.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Scott - the son of Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood - emphasised that he has no tolerance for poor behaviour.

"It's funny. The film industry attracts psychopaths because it's art and business and they kind of intersect," he mused. "Bad behaviour is bad behaviour... People deserve to be respected. Doesn't matter if you're picking up a piece of trash or if you're saying the lines or if you're holding the camera. Everybody has the same respect."

Representatives for Shia, 40, have not yet responded to the comments.

Directed by David Ayer, Fury also starred Logan Lerman, Jon Bernthal, Michael Peña, and Jason Isaacs.

Scott is currently promoting war action film, Lucky Strike.