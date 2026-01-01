James Bond producer predicts new 007 will be unveiled later this year

James Bond producer Amy Pascal predicts that the new 007 will be revealed by the end of 2026.

Early last year, longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson stepped back from the franchise and handed creative control of the beloved spy films over to Amazon MGM Studios.

Soon after, it was announced that Pascal and David Heyman would oversee the series and produce future instalments through their Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films banners.

Since then, Denis Villeneuve has been confirmed as director and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight as the writer, but the new face of the franchise has yet to be revealed.

In an interview with Deadline, Pascal explained that the creative team has been "methodical" in trying to find someone "really different" from previous Bond star Daniel Craig.

She also teased that film fans may not have to wait too much longer to discover the new 007.

"I would say the end of the year is a good bet," she said. "We are being really, really methodical. Having worked with Barbara Broccoli at the studio, I mean, Daniel Craig is a hard act to follow. And it's got to be something really different that is stirring and exciting and different."

Amazon MGM Studios reps announced in June that the casting process was officially underway.

Current bookmakers' favourites include Callum Turner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson, Jacob Elordi, Jack O'Connell and Leo Suter.

After a five-film run, Craig stepped down as Bond after 2021's No Time to Die.