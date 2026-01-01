Tom Holland hasn't had 'concrete' talks over Spider-Man return

Tom Holland hasn't held any "concrete" talks about returning for a fifth Spider-Man movie.

The 30-year-old actor has enjoyed huge success playing Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the money-spinning film franchise, but Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman admits there haven't yet been any talks about Tom reprising the role.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Rothman shared: "No, [we haven't had talks], not in any concrete sense — only aspirational."

Tom - who stars in Spider-Man: Brand New Day alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei, and Mark Ruffalo - recently revealed that he's open to reprising the role in the future.

And the Sony Pictures chief would welcome Tom's return with open arms.

Rothman said: "I can tell you when I heard that Tom said that, I jumped for joy. All I will say is that hope springs eternal. I really hope so."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day launched to $360 million domestically, surpassing 2019’s Avengers: Endgame for the biggest North American debut ever.

And Rothman feels proud that they've managed to defy expectations.

He said: "All the geniuses who said that theatrical movies were dead, they’re not necessarily right. Actually, the theatrical marketplace is booming right now, and I’m excited about it. So I’m very optimistic."

Rothman also reflected on the reasons for Brand New Day's success, observing that it's "deeper" than previous Spider-Man movies.

He explained: "[Initially,] the problem for a while was, ‘How do you top that?'

"What do we do next when we just put in all our Spider-Men? The strategic decision was — rather than trying what we all thought would be perhaps an empty effort of going quote, unquote bigger — we just went deeper. That was a very conscious choice to focus on how we could make the audience feel. We were fortunate enough to have a director who was able to balance emotion and spectacle."

Meanwhile, Tom recently revealed that he "hated" an early cut of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The actor recalled seeing various cuts of the film, before committing to the final edit.

Tom told Quotable: "What’s really interesting is, we’ve seen loads of different cuts of this movie, and one of the cuts was, they took all of the notes from all of the random people that saw the film, and they changed the movie. And then, we watched it and we hated it."

The film star admits that the edit "totally didn’t work".

Tom also explained that a movie can change "in a thousand different ways in the edit room".

He said: "It totally didn’t work. And it’s what the people were asking for, but it wasn’t quite what we wanted as the creatives. But they learned lessons from that experience. So, a movie can change in a thousand different ways in the edit room."