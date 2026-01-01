Kaylee Hottle laid to rest

Actress Kaylee Hottle was laid to rest on Monday following her tragic death at the age of 18.

The deaf actress, who is best known for the Godzilla vs. Kong films, died after a car crash in Frederick, Maryland on 21 July.

Her family and friends paid their final respects to Hottle at a funeral in Kyle, Texas on Monday.

Before the burial, a memorial service was held at her high school, the Texas School for the Deaf.

According to an order of service published by MailOnline, Hottle's sister Jasmine and father Joshua gave emotional tributes and three students remembered her in speeches. There were also musical numbers featuring American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters.

Hottle, who was visiting a friend in Maryland at the time of her death, sustained injuries in a single-vehicle collision and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, who veered off the road and struck a culvert, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the other passenger declined help.

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner subsequently ruled multiple blunt-force trauma as Hottle's cause of death, while her manner of death was ruled an accident.

Local authorities are still investigating the incident.

Hottle made her movie debut as the deaf character Jia in 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong and reprised the role in 2024's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. She also appeared in a 2021 episode of Magnum P.I.

Her co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall paid tribute after her death, with both telling their social media followers they were "devastated" by the news and will miss Hottle.