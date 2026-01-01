Kim Kardashian's son Saint West makes Instagram debut at 10

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest son, Saint, has made his Instagram debut.

In the 10-year-old's first post, he shared a video of his custom purple Ronster e-moto bike.

"First video," he captioned the post, which was set to the tune of Lil Uzi Vert's song Top.

In another video, Saint did a wheelie on his bike as he rode through the neighbourhood.

Kardashian supported her son's new page by liking his posts and commenting with emojis.

Among the preteen's multiple posts of his e-moto bike is an ad for a stunt accessory company.

A source told Page Six that Kardashian approves each of Saint's posts before they go live.

Currently, Kardashian is the only one from her famous family who follows her son @saint2steezy0, and he follows her back.

In June, Saint made his modelling and acting debut alongside his mum, LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jason Sudeikis in a video campaign for Nike ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Before that, he hit the headlines when he walked soccer star Lionel Messi onto the field for an MLS game in February 2024.

Kardashians and West, also known as Ye, share three more children: North, 13, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, seven. She and the All of the Lights rapper were married from 2014 to 2022.