Keke Palmer to host celebrity edition of The Voice

The Voice in the US will be different this season with a group of celebrities starring in the long-running TV franchise for the first time.

The NBC network is currently in production on The Voice: Celebrity, which will see actors, musicians,?influencers, athletes, comedians and reality TV stars competing instead of the usual undiscovered talent.

The show, which will serve as Season 31 of the long-running music competition series, will be hosted by Password's Keke Palmer, in place of Carson Daly, who has hosted The Voice since its launch in 2011.

Joe Jonas will be one of the coaches, alongside Queen Latifah and country music star Riley Green, who have already joined Season 30 of the show, which launches this autumn.

The Voice: Celebrity will air next year in spring.

It marks one of the biggest changes to the John De Mol-created show, which has been a ratings banker over the years.

The international television franchise originally started in the Netherlands in 2010. The format expanded internationally, with the US version premiering in April 2011, and the UK and Australian versions launching the following year.

Internationally, there have been spinoffs of The Voice before, including The Voice Kids and The Voice Generations, but this is the first deviation from the original format to air in the US.