Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcome third baby

Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby girl at a hospital in Portugal.

The royal and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, shared the happy news on Instagram with a picture of the infant taken by her father.

"Jack and I are so excited to announce Baby Girl Brooksbank! We are beyond in love with our girly," the caption read.

The little girl, whose name has not yet been revealed, is the couple's third child. They already share sons August, five, and Ernest, three.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace confirmed that Eugenie and Jack were "delighted" to have welcomed a daughter on Monday evening.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, born on Monday, 3rd August 2026, at 6.20 pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal," the announcement read.

"The baby was born weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces (3.1kg). Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family were delighted to be informed of the news."

The new baby girl is 15th in line to the throne, with Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, moving down to 16th place.

Eugenie, the youngest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, married British executive Jack in 2018.

The couple began dating in 2010 after meeting at a ski resort in Verbier, Switzerland. After eight years together, they announced their engagement in January 2018 and married in October that year.