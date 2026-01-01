Scott Eastwood recalls moment dad slapped down Kevin Costner

Scott Eastwood has opened up about the moment his father, Clint Eastwood, took Kevin Costner down a peg.

The Lucky Strike actor revealed Clint Eastwood had very specific words for Kevin when he served as the actor's director on the set of their 1993 movie, A Perfect World.

Scott, 40, told Armchair Expert podcast host Dax Shepard how it went down when Kevin, who had the film's lead role, "refused to come out of his trailer".

"I heard a legendary story, and I'm sort of going to paraphrase it, and I'll probably tell it a little wrong," Scott recalled. "But Kevin Costner, sort of going through maybe, you know, the Kevin Costner rise to fame and maybe got a big ego, you know, blah blah blah. But they were doing A Perfect World ...and apparently Kevin wouldn't come out of his trailer for some reason."

Adding that his father, a major movie star in his own right before he took up directing, preferred to sit with the rest of the crew in between takes, Scott explained that Clint "doesn't do trailers and things" before sharing the advice Clint had always imparted to him growing up.

"He always told me as a kid. 'You want to learn how to make movies? You want to learn how to do this? You stay here with everybody else, and you make the damn movie,'" he noted.

However, when Kevin, now 71, refused to emerge from his star wagon, Clint, 96, had just five words for him.

"So he just said, 'Well, send him home then,'" Scott recalled. "I guess they just went to Kevin and said, 'Hey, you're going to go home for the day,'" he recounted. "He said, 'What do you mean? I'm in the scene' (And the crew said), 'Well, I guess you're not anymore.'"

The feedback was all it took, Scott said, to get Kevin working again.

"And so I think the next day, (Kevin) was on set ready to go," he said, laughing.