Kardashians granted restraining order against Kylie Jenner stalker

A man allegedly obsessed with Kylie Jenner has received court orders to steer clear of the Kardashian-Jenner family for the next three years.

Forty-year-old Kyle Robert DeWick was accused of visiting Kylie's home multiple times in 2021 before being arrested for trespassing.

Recently, Kris Jenner reported that DeWick had been trying to "get close to" the family again. In May, the famous family was granted a temporary restraining order, which has now been extended.

According to court documents, a judge granted the famous family a permanent restraining order against DeWick.

The restraining order will last three years and expire on 31 July 2029, according to the Daily Mail. DeWick is ordered to stay at least 100 yards (91 metres) away from Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Robert Kardashian. He is also not permitted to contact them or try to learn their addresses, among other limitations.

DeWick is reported to believe that Kris Jenner "sent him messages" acknowledging his fondness for Kylie and "encouraging" him to propose to her at her house. He also alleged that she, Kylie, Kendall and Kim were monitoring him and "interfering" in his "relationship" with Kylie.

The matriarch has denied having any relationship with DeWick.

Kylie Jenner is in a three-year relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet.