Police called to Perez Hilton's home after self-harm incident

Police have been called to Perez Hilton's Miami home after he shared what appeared to be a self-harm video to TikTok.

Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Tuesday night that they had received "multiple calls" of "an individual livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media" and dispatched deputies to investigate.

Officers spoke with Hilton's family members who were on the scene and ultimately decided to "tactfully disengage" while continuing to "monitor the situation" after confirming the celebrity blogger was alone inside.

"In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritise de-escalation by creating time, distance and opportunities for communication," the Sheriff's Office shared in a statement to Page Six.

"Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilising crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimise the risk of injury to the individual, deputies and the public," the statement continued.

Hilton had reportedly appeared on the livestream naked, bloodied and distressed. The video was reportedly available on TikTok for around 30 minutes before it was taken down, and his account has since been suspended.

Hilton is father to three children.

His management company, Golden Artists, told TMZ, "We are aware of the concerning content circulating online involving our client Perez Hilton.

"At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him. Our primary concern is Perez's health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family. Until we have confirmed information, we will not speculate or comment further."