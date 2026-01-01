Jared Leto loses role in major new film amid sexual misconduct claims - report

Jared Leto has lost a major role in the upcoming political thriller Assassination amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

Page Six reports that the Dallas Buyers Club star, who was in advanced talks to join director Barry Levinson's film, has ultimately been passed over for a role.

Leto was reportedly "extremely interested" in joining the film and had been in ongoing conversations with Levinson, with one source reported as describing the casting as "seeming like a done deal".

Indeed, Leto is listed as a star on the film's IMDB listing, alongside Jessica Chastain, Al Pacino, Brendan Fraser and Bryan Cranston.

The mystery thriller offers up a new take on the JFK conspiracy. It follows the story of famous and fearless journalist Dorothy Kilgallen, played by Chastain, as she investigates the assassination of John F Kennedy Jr. When she sets out to prove that assassin Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone, she pits herself against the CIA, mafia bosses and the FBI.

Production on Assassination was previously delayed by a lawsuit filed by co-writer and producer Nicholas Celozzi.

Prior to that, the attached A-list ensemble included Pacino, John Travolta, Viggo Mortensen, Shia LaBeouf and Courtney Love. All but Pacino moved on.

There has been no word on who will replace Leto, and the film has yet to receive a release date.

The Oscar-winning actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman was accused of sexual assault, threatening sexual assault, having sex with a minor and making sexually explicit phone calls in the BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret.