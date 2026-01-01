Miranda Kerr details strict diet: 'No eggs, no sushi'

Miranda Kerr has revealed she has a ban on eating both eggs and sushi, and refuses to rule out having a facelift in the future.

The supermodel opened up about her regimented eating and wellness habits in an interview with Kristin Cavallari on her Let's Be Honest podcast.

"I've seen some people, even friends, that have had facelifts and actually look amazing," Miranda, 43, told her host. "And I'm like, 'yeah, this is interesting. Good research, good research."

The mother of four explained she had based her thoughts about facelifts in part around something Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, 70, had said.

"It's one of those things that I guess you don't really know until you really know," Miranda reflected. "Because you're like, you think like, okay, you want to be the best version of yourself. I heard Kris Jenner say something like, she wanted to feel the way she felt on the inside. And that made a lot of sense. Like she was looking in the mirror, and she was like, that's not how I feel on the inside. It wasn't matching. And so I get it, like, you just want to help gravity."

Elsewhere in the interview, Miranda, who is married to billionaire Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, admitted she had particular rules around what she will and won't eat - with eggs and sushi both on the banned list.

"I don't do eggs," the skincare entrepreneur explained, when asked about her typical breakfast. "I do protein, so I eat all the meats like venison, bison. I eat all the meats that aren't mass-produced."

She added her self-imposed dietary exclusions included, "no dairy, no wheat. And no eggs. And then I'm very specific about the oils. So only cooking with coconut oil or avocado oil... Olive oil is ok on salads, but not to cook with."

A small amount of salmon was acceptable, Miranda said, however only if it was cooked.

"And I do have a little bit of salmon, but not too much because of the mercury that's in salmon," she explained, before adding she would "never" eat sushi, because it may contain "parasites".

However, the former Victoria's Secret angel said she was a big fan of caviar.

"I do love caviar," she admitted while making a sheepish expression. "Caviar's good, there's no parasites there!"