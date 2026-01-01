Brittany Snow joins cast of The Housemaid's Secret

Brittany Snow has joined the cast of the psychological thriller The Housemaid's Secret.

The Pitch Perfect actress joins Sydney Sweeney, Kirsten Dunst and Love Story breakout Paul Anthony Kelly in the follow-up to the 2025 box office smash hit The Housemaid.

Announcing the news in a social media video, Brittany walks into an office, sits behind a desk, picks up a copy of Freida McFadden's bestselling novel and smiles at the camera as she poses alongside the open book.

"Welcome home, Marybeth," the caption reads. "Brittany Snow joins the cast of The Housemaid's Secret: coming to theaters December 17, 2027."

The Hunting Wives actress shared the news on her Instagram Stories and added that she was "so excited".

In the comments, director Paul Feig wrote, "Welcome to the family, Brittany!!!" and Sweeney posted, "Couldn't be more excited."

In the sequel, Sweeney's housekeeper Millie takes a job at the Garrick household, led by Dunst's Wendy Garrick, a woman she's never allowed to see - only to discover the truth behind the locked door that threatens to expose secrets far darker than her own.

Kelly will portray Wendy's husband Douglas, and Snow will play Marybeth, an unassuming receptionist at his company.

Production on the movie is expected to start later this year, with Feig directing from a script by Rebecca Sonnenshine once again.

The Housemaid's Secret is slated for release on 17 December 2027.