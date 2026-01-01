Naomi Watts addresses secret role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Naomi Watts has addressed her secret role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day for the first time.

Following the events of 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, Brand New Day takes place in a world where nobody knows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is Spider-Man, so he lives a very lonely existence, with only his AI assistant E.V. for company.

During the credits, eagle-eyed fans spotted that E.V. was voiced by Watts, who played Holland's mum in his first live-action film, 2012's The Impossible.

Addressing her secret role for the first time on Tuesday, The Ring actress shared a photo of herself recording her lines, with director Destin Daniel Cretton appearing virtually on her computer screen.

"From playing your mom to playing your AI (100% human made)," Watts captioned the post. "Congrats Tom, Destin, and the whole Spider-Man: Brand New Day team on the historic opening weekend!! Immensely proud to even just a tiny part of this incredible film!"

Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks another reunion for the actress. In addition to Holland, she previously worked with Cretton and Sadie Sink on the 2017 drama The Glass Castle.

During his recent press tour, Holland heaped praise on Watts, saying that she taught him how to conduct himself on the set of the disaster film, about the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

He told Amy Poehler on her Good Hang podcast that he was able to "watch a professional at the top of her game deliver, you know, a sort of masterful performance while also taking me under her wing and teaching me everything I know about cinema".

Spider-Man: Brand New Day had the second-biggest opening weekend in history, both domestically and globally, last weekend, coming behind only 2019's Avengers: Endgame. It subsequently grossed $1 billion (£742 million) worldwide in only six days, becoming the second-fastest film in history to cross that milestone.