Juno Temple marries boyfriend Michal Szymanski

Juno Temple has revealed that she's married her boyfriend Michal Szymanski.

During TFI Unplugged's Ted Lasso special, the British actress and her co-stars Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt were asked what had happened in their lives in the three-year gap between seasons three and four.

The star, who plays PR guru Keeley Jones in the show, revealed that she got married to Michal, whom she met when he worked as a driver on the set of Ted Lasso.

"I got married. We met on season two of Ted Lasso. He was my driver," she shared.

Her co-star and close friend Hannah revealed that Juno asked for her advice on dating the Polish actor.

"She said, 'Can I ask him on a date?' I was like, 'Yes, you can, he's gorgeous,'" Hannah recalled.

The Fargo actress divulged, "Then he was driving Hannah and they had a secret code where I could go and meet them and accidentally Hannah's appointment would run over."

Hannah had nothing but praise for Michal, adding, "They are the greatest oxygen to each other, beautiful."

The 37-year-old did not share when they tied the knot. She also revealed that they bought a house.

Juno went public with her relationship with Michal at the 2022 premiere of Top Gun: Maverick and has since brought him to several red carpet events, including the 2024 premiere of her movie, Venom: The Last Dance.

That year, she sparked engagement rumours by referring to him as her fiancé during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

The fourth season of Ted Lasso premiered on Apple TV on Wednesday. One episode will be released each week until October.