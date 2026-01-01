Sydney Sweeney voices support for victims of 'devastating' Washington wildfires

Sydney Sweeney has spoken out over the devastation caused by the wildfires in her hometown of Spokane, Washington.

According to local authorities, the fires have consumed more than 8,000 acres across Spokane County, with three main blazes destroying more than 700 structures. No deaths or injuries have been reported.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Sydney put a spotlight on the news, emphasising that around 65,000 people have been evacuated from their homes.

"Spokane has always been home to me. It's where I grew up, where my family still lives, and where so many of the people and places that shaped me are," she began. "The devastating fires have changed countless lives in ways that are hard to put into words. Thousands of families have lost their homes, their belongings, and places of business, including members of my own family. This devastation is something our community has never experienced on this scale."

The Euphoria actress went on to note that she is supporting organisations including Innovia Foundation, SpokAnimal, Second Harvest, and Watch Duty amid the emergency. She also shared a link to Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that provides essentials for families and children.

"Unlike larger cities that often receive an overwhelming amount of national attention and resources, Spokane doesn't have the same spotlight," the 28-year-old declared. "If you're looking for ways to help, these are four organizations I'm supporting that are on the ground right now helping this community that needs us."

And to conclude, Sydney stressed that she selected the organisations because they do "real work on the ground" and encouraged others to donate to the causes if they can.

"Every donation, no matter the size, will help support those affected as they begin the long road to rebuilding. Thank you for standing with my hometown during one of its most difficult moments. Love, Syd," she added.