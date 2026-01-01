Horror breakout Michael Johnston addresses rumours he is joining Brendan Fraser for The Mummy 4

Michael Johnston has officially broken his silence regarding rampant speculation that he is set to battle ancient forces in the highly anticipated blockbuster The Mummy 4.

The rising star - who is fresh off headlining 2026’s biggest theatrical horror sensation Obsession - is heavily tipped to be the very first new face joining the resurrected cinematic franchise. If the casting is locked in, he will share the silver screen with original franchise heavyweights Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, and fan-favorite John Hannah.

Addressing the Hollywood whispers, Johnston admitted he was incredibly intrigued when he discovered that dynamic directing duo Radio Silence - made up of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett - had signed on to helm the project.

The filmmakers are famously known for their blood-soaked, R-rated horror hits like Ready or Not and Scream, making their takeover of a traditionally PG-13 action franchise a fascinating creative shift.

Talking to Collider, Johnston said: "When I heard that they were directing it, I was like 'Oh! Interesting!'" The actor revealed that the news prompted him to immediately re-watch the original 1999 classic, recalling how he watched it "20 times" as a kid.

He added: "I've been thinking about how they're gonna take the classic Mummy story and put that spin on it and kind of subvert expectations. So that'd be really exciting."

While plot specifics are being guarded more fiercely than an ancient pharaoh's tomb, the creative team has already made one major creative decision. Radio Silence has confirmed they are entirely wiping the slate clean by ignoring the widely panned 2008 movie The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, treating the controversial Chinese mythology spin-off as completely non-canon.

Instead, the new film will return the action to its roots, sparking hopes that legacy stars like Oded Fehr and villainous icon Arnold Vosloo could potentially make a dramatic return.

The Mummy 4 is currently expected to manifest in cinemas on October 15, 2027.