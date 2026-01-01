Charlie Sheen launches podcast Mostly Sheenius

Charlie Sheen is launching a new podcast titled Mostly Sheenius.

The Two and a Half Men actor is getting in on the podcast craze and will host a new show in which he will have "candid conversations with some of the biggest names in entertainment, sports, music and popular culture".

"Having occupied the other chair as the 'guest' for the entirety of my career, I'm quite confident the endless research I've banked will play a hand in most of the choices I make," said Sheen in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "That said, this is obviously not an arena where one size fits all (but I'll keep my tailor close by - and he's a whiz when it comes to the perfect hem). Welcome to Mostly Sheenius (I was pushing for Pure Sheenius, but got shot down for egregious false advertising)."

The 60-year-old actor, who is best known for films including Platoon and Wall Street, will also executive produce the show alongside Todd Christopher. The podcast will be produced by Red Seat Ventures, marking its move into entertainment programming.

"Charlie is one of the rare personalities whose life and career have captivated audiences for decades," added Chris Balfe, CEO of Red Seat Ventures. "What makes this show so compelling isn't just the guests, it's Charlie's ability to connect with people through humour, honesty and shared experience. We're excited to help bring his voice to podcast audiences around the world."

The launch date for Mostly Sheenius has yet to be announced.

The news comes almost a year after Sheen released the two-part Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, and the autobiography, The Book of Sheen: A Memoir, in September 2025.