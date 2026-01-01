Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham celebrate new wedding anniversary

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have celebrated a year of marriage, despite being wed for four years.

The couple officially tied the knot at a three-day extravaganza at the Peltz family's Palm Beach estate in April 2022 in front of 500 guests.

They renewed their vows in August 2025, without the Beckham family.

The pair both marked their new anniversary in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Celebrating their vow renewal, Brooklyn called the actor his "absolute princess".

He penned, "Happy anniversary, Nicola. I can't tell you how much I love you. You are my best friend, and I love you more than life itself.

"I am so lucky to be able to call you my wife. You are my absolute princess, and I promise to always protect you."

Nicola also celebrated the occasion, writing, "Happy anniversary, my love. You make life so beautiful. Thank you for being the most amazing husband I could ever dream of."

Sources told The Sun newspaper that the couple will no longer be celebrating their first wedding date as their anniversary due to "bad memories".

Brooklyn failed to post a tribute to Nicola on their original anniversary this past April, while Nicola has never marked the celebration.

In Brooklyn's scathing bombshell statement in January this year, the eldest Beckham son explained that he and Nicola hosted a vow renewal without his family, as they wanted to "create new memories that bring us joy and happiness".

"The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was "not blood" and "not family", he revealed.

"My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance, to a romantic love song."