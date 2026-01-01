Carson Daly denies reports he's leaving The Voice

Carson Daly has denied reports that he's leaving his role as America's The Voice presenter.

Commenting on why Keke Palmer is hosting The Voice: Celebrity, an upcoming spinoff of the singing competition, he praised the new series as a "fun, new idea" that he's "been talking about for a while now".

Daly, who has hosted the hit series for 15 years to date, wrote on Instagram that he is "not the right host for it", however.

"We have a new amazing host!" he gushed. "The triple threat queen @keke who is perfect for it! I'm so grateful she carved out the time in her busy career to help us out. We're all big fans and welcome her to the family."

Regarding the rumours that this marks the end of his stint presenting the show, he clarified, "Many today have asked if I'm leaving the show. Nope. We're gonna try out these two formats this fall/spring and see how it goes!

"Hopefully this post clears up any confusion. I am still hosting the show currently. In fact, I have hosted and produced every single second of the show since day one."

He also noted that he'll serve as a producer on The Voice: Celebrity and will be "helping it launch from behind the scenes".

Palmer joins the series alongside Joe Jonas, Queen Latifah and Riley Green, who will serve as coaches. The Voice: Celebrity will premiere in 2027.