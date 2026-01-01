Perez Hilton's family releases statement after hospitalisation

The family of Perez Hilton has released a statement following the blogger's apparent self-harm in a TikTok livestream video.

Hilton, real name Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr, is currently receiving medical care in hospital after what authorities believe was a suicide attempt.

His family and management team posted this announcement to his gossip website: "Many of you have reached out with concern for Perez, and we are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and prayers," the statement reads.

"We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family's focus right now is on his well-being. We kindly ask that you respect Perez's privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time.

"If and when we are able to share any updates, we will do so with everyone as soon as we can. Thank you for your compassion, understanding, and continued support. The Perez Hilton Team and Family."

Hilton is dad to Mario, 13, Mia, 11 and Mayte, eight. He was alone in the house during the distress-filled livestream, in which he said that he was "doing this for my kids".

At 10:41 pm on Tuesday, a dispatch call came in for a "suicide attempt" at the address, which was confirmed to be Hilton's home. Multiple emergency units responded to the scene, and at around 11 pm they were able to enter the home.

Hilton rose to fame in the 2000s for his controversial celebrity blog, PerezHilton.com.