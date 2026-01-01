Perez Hilton's podcast co-host gives update on show's future

Perez Hilton's podcast co-host, Chris Booker, has taken to Instagram with an update following the gossip blogger's hospitalisation.

Booker, who co-hosts The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker, noted that he had "spoken only briefly" with Hilton's family and, in the interest of their statement regarding privacy, wanted to "honour their wishes at this impossible time".

"I am so profoundly sad for Perez and his family and what they're all going through," Booker began in an Instagram statement.

"Even the family is struggling to get updates due to the confidential security measures in place at the hospital because of how many people are trying to get information.

"As for the shows, it's all TBD at the moment as our collective focus is on his health. I certainly hope to continue them with my friend when the time is appropriate," he continued, adding that he will give further updates on the shows "when the time is right".

"We've done these shows for over a decade now, and the support from our listeners has been resounding. He is very loved," Booker concluded. "I can only hope that he feels it. Heal up, friend."

The gossip blogger was hospitalised late on Tuesday evening. The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office told Page Six that units were dispatched to investigate after they received "multiple calls" reporting "an individual livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media".