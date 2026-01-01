Bella Thorne reveals history of 'suicidal thoughts and depression'

Bella Thorne has opened up about her mental health struggles.

The actor, who is best known for starring as CeCe Jones in the Disney Channel series Shake It Up, talked about the ramifications of her childhood relationship with her mother, Tamara Thorne, on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

"I think between everything, with a lot of the work and growing up and the way that I did, I struggled very badly with suicidal thoughts and depression," Thorne shared during the Wednesday episode.

"And I thought at one point, if I had hurt myself then maybe she would see how much pain I was in."

Thorne's negative thoughts were a trigger for her to leave her childhood home as soon as she turned 18.

"I could feel the erratic-ness coming on again," she reflected. "Not having the space to actually talk about what happens when you turn 18. I think I was so scared and my mom was so scared. We were both so scared."

The Duff actor moved in with then-boyfriend, Faking It star Gregg Sulkin.

"I moved out that night with my boyfriend at the time," she recalled. "In a blink of an eye, I'm this one person, and moments later, I'm a completely other person, and I have no idea where to go or what to do. I don't have an ID. I don't have anything. I literally don't have anything."

Thorne has previously shared that her and Tamara's relationship was "fractured" in her youth.

In a 2019 interview with People magazine, Tamara insisted, "I love my family and unconditionally love Bella very much. My family always comes first, and they are my number one priority. Bella and I did have a falling out a few years ago, but we are on the mend."