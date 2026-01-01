Lauren Graham on board for Gilmore Girls documentary

Lauren Graham is set to take part in a documentary about Gilmore Girls, the hit TV series that ran from 2000 to 2007.

The currently untitled show will "reveal how the show eclipsed expectations to become a cross-generational phenomenon by unpacking the unique alchemy of the creators, cast, crew, and collaborators", according to the official description.

It will also feature previously unseen behind-the-scenes clips, outtakes and script pages.

HBO Max has started production on the project, which will also feature creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, executive producer Daniel Palladino and other cast and crew members. The streamer notes that the film is the first authorised documentary about the show, although at least one other independent documentary is also in the pipeline, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sherman-Palladino and Graham are also collaborating on a book about the making of Gilmore Girls, which is due for publication in autumn 2027.

Gilmore Girls, which starred Graham as Lorelai Gilmore, Alexis Bledel as her daughter Rory, and Kelly Bishop as her mother Emily, ran for seven seasons.

The comedy-drama experienced a resurgence in interest when it became available on Netflix, with the streamer releasing a four-part revival miniseries, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, in 2016.