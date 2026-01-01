The Odyssey's Adam Croasdell reveals what Sir Christopher Nolan banned on set and why he kept actors battling the elements

Sir Christopher Nolan banned smartphones on the set of The Odyssey and kept his cast immersed in their scenes, according to one of the film's stars.

Adam Croasdell plays Antinous' (Robert Pattinson's) father in the adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, which sees Odysseus (Matt Damon), king of Ithaca, set out on a dangerous journey to return home following the Trojan War. As he sails with his men, they face fierce storms, deadly challenges, and mythical creatures.

The 46-year-old star said director Nolan, 56, kept the actors battling the elements so their on-screen struggles felt authentic.

Croasdell exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "From what I understand - and I think quite rightly - Chris hates cell phones on set. And I think that’s right because I've been on sets where, the moment ‘cut’ is called, actors pull out their cell phones and start scrolling or responding to messages.

"And I think it breaks the concentration. So there were no cell phones on set.

"You were also there until the scene was done. In our particular case, we were standing on the side of a mountain with gale-force winds blasting across it, trying to perform the scene in those conditions.

"Between takes there was no, ‘Hey, take a seat. Here’s a green room for you guys, and something to warm you guys.’ There was nothing like that.

"And I really enjoyed it."

Croasdell claimed Nolan's commitment to realism extended to keeping actors on the set until a scene was in the can, even if they needed a toilet break.

He continued: "Friends of mine who were part of Odysseus' crew aboard the ship with him - I know Himesh Patel (Eurylochus) from EastEnders, and there were a bunch of others as well - they reported back that you’re on that ship, and you’re going to get the scene. And if you need to go to the restroom, that’s your problem."

Croasdell noted that Nolan deciding to do away with modern comforts helped bring The Odyssey to life.

He said: "I think Chris wanted that because, look, as actors, we can get a very comfy ride on a lot of movies. But these are men facing unbelievable elemental challenges, and he wanted to see that reality of the situation in our faces.

"And I think that really comes across in the final product. You can see people are where they should be. You can see they're genuinely being affected by the wind, the rain, the water and the sun.

"And also, his insistence on using practical effects. He doesn't like using masses of CGI. All the effects, as much as possible, are done in camera. He leaves all that heavily CGI-driven Marvel style of filmmaking out of it.

"And I must say, it feels incredibly different doing a film like that."

Croasdell thinks that Nolan's commitment to practical effects brings a level of realism to The Odyssey that Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) and artificial intelligence (AI) cannot replicate.

He explained: "With people experimenting with AI - which is bound to happen, we’re always experimenting with new technology - I feel, and a lot of my friends do, and we’ve discussed at length, is that you can often feel when computer-generated imagery is being used.

"And also, AI still has a slight uncanny valley effect. You feel that something isn't quite right with what you’re looking at. As humans, we've spent our whole lives using our eyes and analysing the environments that we’re in, looking for danger. We're often very good at spotting a fake.

"And when you start to feel that you're being deceived, I think you start to tune out.

"And I think Christopher knows that very well, and he’s like, ‘No, this is going to be as real as humanly possible.’"

As well as Croasdell, Pattinson, Damon, and Patel, The Odyssey also stars Anne Hathaway (Penelope), Tom Holland (Telemachus), and Zendaya (Athena).