Sadie Sink: 'I have learned to trust my instincts'

Sadie Sink has learned to trust her instincts and stop feeling shy around directors.

The 24-year-old star is currently busy promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day, in which she plays Jean Grey.

During an appearance at Teen Vogue Fest, Sink revealed how she has grown in confidence since landing her breakout role in Netflix series Stranger Things.

"I think I trust my instincts a lot more," she told Teen Vogue when asked how her previous experience has helped her career.

"And talking about it with your director helps, like fleshing out ideas. When I was younger, it was kind of... I would have ideas, but I wouldn't share them because I was a little shy or something. I maybe didn't really recognise my own intelligence to the fullest. Now I'm at a point where I think I can do that and I know that my instincts have value and I should follow them."

Sink also discussed her role as iconic X-Men mutant Grey in the new Spider-Man movie.

The star revealed Tom Holland is her "favourite" Spider-Man and admitted fearing she would feel out of her depth joining a cast that includes Holland, Zendaya and Jon Bernthal.

"You don't always know what to expect when you're stepping into such a big franchise and people who had been playing those characters for 10 years," she explained when asked how it felt to be a new addition to the franchise.

"But everyone was so warm and lovely and relaxed, and that just helps when you feel like a fish out of water," she continued.

"You're trying to develop a new character and it doesn't feel totally cooked yet, but you're with people who've been doing it for a while. But yeah, it helps that they were so supportive and relaxed."