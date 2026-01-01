Elliot Page reveals The Odyssey script left him 'breathless'

Elliot Page has revealed The Odyssey script left him "breathless".

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, the star compared his experience on The Odyssey to when he previously worked with director Christopher Nolan for 2010's Inception.

"My first reaction, honestly, it was similar to reading the script to Inception," Page told host Jimmy Fallon.

"I really was just left breathless. Really blown away by something that was so complex, so massive, and with this tremendous engine and heart that just kept moving forward. It just really blew me away."

Page, who plays Greek soldier Sinon in The Odyssey, described feeling grateful for the opportunity to work with Nolan for a second time.

The 39-year-old actor was also full of praise for the elaborate sets and stunts, recalling one "classic Nolan" moment while shooting a scene involving the Trojan Horse early in the film.

"I felt so fortunate to be asked to come back and to be part of something this epic and incredible as this. It was just such a gift," he added.

Page went on to hail Nolan's directing style as "impeccable" and insisted each shoot remained "focused" despite the scale of the sets.

"You can just only be present and his direction will always just be so concise and just perfect," he added.