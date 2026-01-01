Spa Weekend was a dream shoot, says Anna Faris

Anna Faris found shooting Spa Weekend to be a "dream" experience.

The 49-year-old actress stars alongside Isla Fisher, Leslie Mann, and Michelle Buteau in Spa Weekend, the new Jon Lucas-directed comedy film, and Anna has opened up about her experience of shooting the movie.

Speaking to Extra, Anna shared: "We had the opportunity to shoot this movie in Australia on the Gold Coast. It was like 82 degrees every day. We're shooting by the ocean."

Anna particularly enjoyed the experience of working with the film's star-studded cast.

She said: "I’m working with women that I find hysterical and that I love.

"I finally got to make and nurture new friendships … It was through work that I got to know and admire and love these women every day."

Anna praised the comedic talents of her co-stars, too.

She explained: "These women are really good at improv, and I hadn't had much opportunity in that world with these brilliant women. So, it was a blast for me."

On the other hand, Anna admitted it was tough to manage the shoot with her parental responsibilities.

The actress - who has son Jack, 13, with ex-husband Chris Pratt - said: "Nobody tells you that from age 45 to 54, like, it’s all logistics. You’re going, like, ‘I’ll see you in a decade. Please wait for me.’

"I can’t speak for everybody here, but it’s hands-on. It’s hard to find time to have a meaningful conversation even."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Anna admitted that she feared being fired during the Scary Movie shoot.

The actress has played Cindy Campbell in the Scary Movie films since 2000, but Anna recalled feeling insecure about her position on the first film.

Speaking to People, the Hollywood star explained: "I remember being just so scared that I was gonna get fired because I had no body of work behind me. I didn't even have an agent."

Scary Movie marked Anna's career breakthrough, and the actress admitted to feeling a bit nervous on set.

Anna - who has starred alongside Regina Hall, Shawn Wayans, Carmen Electra and Shannon Elizabeth in the franchise - felt markedly more comfortable by the time she filmed the third Scary Movie.

She shared: "For me, it felt like I got to pay more attention. I did get to involve myself more. I did feel comfortable making small talk and having banter and doing what normal people do as opposed to just hiding in the corner, hoping that no one will notice me."