Anne Hathaway embraces jam-packed work schedule

Anne Hathaway has relished her jam-packed work schedule in 2026.

The 43-year-old actress has starred in a host of big-budget movies already this year, including Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey and The End of Oak Street - but Anne has embraced the busyness of it all.

The acclaimed actress told The Hollywood Reporter: "When I got my schedule for this year from all the wonderful film studios that I’ve worked with, I saw it and I kind of thought I was being punked.

"But then they showed me that no, no, no, all these [release] dates were going to hold and I just said as long as audiences don’t get sick of my face — which I wouldn’t blame them, I would not blame them if they did — let’s go."

Anne also stars in an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Verity later this year, and she acknowledges that she's living through a special time in her career.

The actress is currently promoting The End of Oak Street, the new survival film written, co-produced, and directed by David Robert Mitchell, and Anne feels proud of the project.

She said: "I think it’s fun. Obviously I love making movies, take a look, but I also love that audiences want to go see original things and this movie is really original.

"It’s David Robert Mitchell in the director’s chair, directing a script that he wrote, and I’ve never seen anything like this so I was just really happy to be a part of it."

In July, Anne described her recent success as "surreal".

The movie star is thrilled that she's still so active at this stage of her career.

Anne - who is currently pregnant with her third child - told People: "I’m excited. This is very, very fun. It’s extremely surreal."

Anne stars in The Odyssey, the Sir Christopher Nolan-directed fantasy film, alongside the likes of Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron.

But the Oscar-winning actress is conscious that success "doesn’t last forever".

She said: "I’m at an age and a moment in my career where I know stuff like this doesn’t come around very often, and certainly doesn’t last forever."

Anne is keen to embrace opportunities while they are still coming her way.

She said: "I’m just gonna surf this wave for as long as it lasts, I’m going to enjoy being on my board, and then when I fall in the water — that’ll be that moment."