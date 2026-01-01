Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola expecting first baby together

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are expecting their first baby together.

The actor showed off her baby bump in a bikini during a trip to the beach in the Hamptons with the Mad Men star, the Daily Mail reports.

Hamm married Osceola in June 2023 after previously declaring he lacked the "marriage chip" while in an 18-year relationship with Kissing Jessica Stein star Jennifer Westfeldt.

The Your Friends & Neighbours costars wed at Big Sur in California that year, where they were joined by celebrity pals including Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd and Tina Fey, TMZ reported at the time.

Later that year, Hamm spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and opened up about the possibility of expanding his family.

He shared that due to his parents' divorce early in his life, he previously "didn't look at marriage as a thing", but since marrying Osceola, he hoped their relationship "turns into kids".

"It's not lost on me that I'm 53," he told the outlet. "I will be the old dad, but so it goes. It could be a good thing. We'll see."

This past April, Hamm told People magazine what it was like working with Osceola on season two of Your Friends & Neighbours. The actor stars as Andrew 'Coop' Cooper, a former hedge fund manager-turned-thief, and Osceola as Maggie Haber, a member of his neighbourhood friend group.

"It was great to have my wife, Anna, come in and be a part of it," Hamm told the outlet. "It's fun to go to work together. We get to bring the dog in as well sometimes, so that's nice. We save money on dog sitting."