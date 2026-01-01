Hill Street Blues star Jon Cypher dies aged 94

Jon Cypher has died. He was 94.

The prolific TV, film and stage actor was best known for his roles in Hill Street Blues, Masters of the Universe, and Major Dad.

His family shared the news of his passing with local news outlet Ashland News.

Cypher appeared as Chief Daniels in more than 70 episodes of NBC's cop drama Hill Street Blues between 1981 and 1987. The series amassed 26 Emmys, winning four consecutive gongs for Outstanding Drama Series between 1981 and 1984.

Cypher was then cast as He-Man's key ally Duncan, AKA Man-at-Large, in the 1987 cult pic Masters of the Universe. Idris Elba will play the character in this year's reboot.

In 1990, Cypher joined the sitcom Major Dad as Brigadier General Marcus Craig for the show's final three seasons.

His TV success came on the heels of a successful theatre career. His final Broadway credit was as toy company owner Mr MacMillan in the 1996 production of Big, the role made famous by Robert Loggia in the 1988 film.

Cypher also made a name for himself as a supporting character on many primetime soaps including Dallas, Knots Landing and Dynasty, on which he played a shady business partner of Joan Collins' character, Alexis Colby.

Cypher is survived by his wife of 40 years, author Carol Rosin.