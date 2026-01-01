Dominic Purcell reveals love for hometown with huge new ink

Dominic Purcell has showed his love for his Aussie roots with a massive tattoo.

The Prison Break actor took to Instagram to debut new ink of the word 'Riff' across his upper back in huge block letters. The Riff is a nickname for the Sydney suburb of Penrith.

"Them that know. Penrith 'the RIFF'. NSW Australia. 70s - 80s. Always proud of what made me," Purcell captioned the photo.

The Legends of Tomorrow's wife, Tish Cyrus, was the first of many to comment, penning "Obsessed," with fire and heart emojis.

Purcell has always been proud of his humble beginnings. His parents immigrated to Australia from England when he was two years old. They briefly lived in Bondi before permanently settling into Western Sydney, making Penrith their home.

For years, Purcell worked in landscaping before taking a leap of faith and enrolling in acting classes.

In his early career, Purcell nabbed roles in local Australian TV shows including Home and Away, Water Rats and Heartbreak High.

His breakout role was as Lincoln Burrows in Prison Break in 2005 alongside Wentworth Miller. He later transitioned into the DC Arrowverse as Heat Wave.

Purcell tied the knot with Tish, mum to Miley Cyrus and ex-wife of Billy Ray, in August 2023.

The couple currently live in an oceanside home in Malibu, California.