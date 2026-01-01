Chrissy Metz reveals GLP-1 use after big weight loss

Chrissy Metz has opened up about using drugs on her weight-loss journey.

The actor and singer, who is best known for playing Kate Pearson in the TV drama This Is Us from 2016 to 2022, has signed up as a celebrity brand ambassador for telehealth GLP-1 weight loss programme Ro.

The Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee shared with People magazine that after years of trying diets that didn't work, "I just wanted to take care of myself."

"I'm not getting any younger," she told the outlet. "I'm in perimenopause, and there were obesity issues within my family and with my father, and I felt like I've tried so many modalities, whether it was diets or therapy, and none of it really worked for me."

The Hunting Wives star admits she was sceptical about weight-loss drugs for years, assuming they wouldn't work for her or would give her horrible side effects, but so far, she's been having a positive experience.

"It's so nice not to be obsessing about what I'm going to have every minute, even as I'm still consuming the meal. I just vilified food for so long because I was taught that it was bad, and you shouldn't eat this or that. And it's been helping me be more mobile and have less joint pain and inflammation, and run around onstage."

Metz, who is currently acting on Broadway in & Juliet, is prepared for the comments that will surely come her way as a result of her decision to use medical assistance to lose weight.

"When it comes to me, everybody is judgy," she opined. "I have to do what's best for me, and that includes not listening to the comments and just talking to people who are positive and kind. I can't engage with something that doesn't make me feel good.

"I'm just a regular old girl who is trying her best."