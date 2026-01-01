J.J. Abrams explains The End of Oak Street's connection to Cloverfield

J.J. Abrams has insisted new film The End of Oak Street doesn't have a secret connection to Cloverfield.

The End of Oak Street stars Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor as a couple whose street is invaded by prehistoric creatures and fans have been speculating whether the film is full of clues linking it to the director's 2008 sci-fi hit Cloverfield. However, Abrams - who produced The End of Oak Street - is adamant the only real link between the films is the fact that Ewan is in a relationship with Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who starred in Cloverfield spin-off - 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Abrams told The Hollywood Reporter: "The only connection to our Cloverfield movies is that Ewan’s partner is Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who was the star of 10 Cloverfield Lane, who we were very lucky to get to work with and who I adore.

"So there was that, but other than that, people are just making connections that they happen to see."

He added of The End of Oak Street: "This was a movie set in suburban America — our neighborhoods, our backyards, our living rooms - so to have dinosaurs in that world, in our world, there was a juxtaposition that was so immediately exciting.

"It wasn’t just cool dinosaurs; it was dinosaurs interacting with things and people and our front lawn, and suddenly it was a very different experience even reading it."

The End of Oak Street was written and produced by David Robert Mitchell, and lead actress Anne Hathaway has admitted she loved working on the film with him.

She told the publication: "I think it’s fun. Obviously I love making movies, take a look, but I also love that audiences want to go see original things and this movie is really original.

"It’s David Robert Mitchell in the director’s chair, directing a script that he wrote, and I’ve never seen anything like this so I was just really happy to be a part of it."

She also revealed she learnt some useful survival skills during the shoot, telling PEOPLE: "You know, in hindsight, I was thinking about what’s the most important survival skill that you can have, and I think it’s a sense of humour.

"If you can do cool things, and you know how a Swiss Army knife works, that’s definitely going to be helpful. You can build a fire, that’s awesome.

"But the thing that’s really going to get you through is being able to laugh, I think."