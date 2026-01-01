Jacob Elordi tipped to star in Scapegoat opposite Scarlett Johansson

Jacob Elordi is in talks to co-star opposite Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming thriller Scapegoat.

Reports of his imminent casting comes courtesy of Deadline, which cites insiders as the source of the news.

Filmmaker Ari Aster, known for his psychologically intense and darkly comedic films including 2019's Midsommar, is directing the movie from his own script and "had only one person in mind" for the leading man, according to the outlet.

While the plot is being kept under wraps, outlets have reported variously that it centres on a doctor who operates on an internet celebrity; that it's sci-fi romance; and that it's more of a traditional drama.

Deadline first reported earlier this year that this would be Aster's next film and that Johansson would star.

Elordi has had several offers to pick from over the past months but has decided to slow down after working nonstop over the past couple of years, including a nine-month stint shooting Frankenstein, which resulted in his first Oscar nomination.

The Australian star followed Frankenstein with Wuthering Heights opposite Margot Robbie. He also made his return to the hit TV show Euphoria, which aired its final season in the spring.

Next up, Elordi is set to star in the Ridley Scott action thriller The Dog Stars, which also features Margaret Qualley and Josh Brolin.