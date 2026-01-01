Chris Evans teases 'brutal' Avengers: Doomsday plot for Captain America

Chris Evans has teased a "brutal" storyline for Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday.

As with all Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters, details are being kept close to the chest ahead of its release later this year, but Evans - who will be reprising his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America - has offered a hint of what's to come.

Speaking over the weekend during a question and answer session at Fan Expo Boston, he said: "The Russos love beating up Steve Rogers.

“Their favourite thing to do is to just beat the crap out of him.

"To them, that’s what makes a hero, and that’s someone who gets punched so many times but still gets up.

"So they keep finding new ways to kick his butt. And this one was brutal.”

Last month, Hayley Atwell - who plays Evans' on-screen love interest Peggy Carter - promised fans an "existential epic" as she opened up about her role while attempting to maintain some secrecy.

She told ScreenRant: “Without giving anything away. I think that you have a movie that’s an existential epic. The whole thing's turned on its head.

“It's not a world you really recognise, and then there are aspects of it that are familiar, but that feel very heightened and vulnerable.

“And I feel like, with Peggy, she's on the receiving end of that.”

Peggy was last seen in Avengers: Endgame, when Steve was seen going back in time in order to live out the rest of his life alongside his one true love.

But in this film, Hayley said her character is in a “very dangerous, terrifying situation”, adding: “She's hyper vigilant the whole time of the worst happening.”

Hayley was then asked what kind of role Peggy takes on in the new environment, after previously being someone that everyone else can rely on.

To which she replied: “In the past, Peggy was considered the adult in the room, the one with the uniform that you can trust and rely on because she's a good person.

“It's always fun to play something that feels a little bit [more] expansive than that, a little bit more nuanced, because I think that makes her also even more human and relatable.”

Avengers: Doomsday, which will see the return of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth to the franchise, is due for release this December.