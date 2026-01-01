Jacob Elordi next role 'revealed' with actor in talks for new film

Jacob Elordi is reportedly in talks to join Scarlett Johansson in Scapegoat.

The 29-year-old actor is said to be in line to star in Ari Aster's next film for A24, but details about the project are scarce.

As reported by Deadline, the Frankenstein star is in talks to join Johansson in the mysterious movie.

The outlet notes that there is no consensus on the film's plot or genre, with insiders hearing various speculation.

One rumour is that it could be about a doctor operating on an internet celebrity, while others include a possible sci-fi romance, or a more traditional drama.

It will mark Aster's fifth film in a row being distributed by A24, and he will helm the flick from a script he wrote.

It will mark his fifth feature film, following on from Hereditary (2018), Midsommar (2019), Beau is Afraid (2023) and last year's Eddington.

If a deal can be reached with Elordi, the movie will start shooting later this year.

It's said the Oscar winning actor was the only person Aster really wanted for the high profile role, despite meeting with several actors regarding the casting.

Elordi did have options for his next project, but he took his time after a gruelling couple of years, including work on Wuthering Heights, Euphoria, and Ridley Scott's upcoming action thriller The Dog Stars.

He started negotiations for Scapegoat next week, and looks primed to join Johansson.

Elordi has also been linked to the coveted James Bond role, with reports suggesting he's in the running to be the next 007, along with Cllum Turner and Harris Dickinson.

Casting for the prestigious role began in May, and it was reported at the end of June that the shortlist had been narrowed down ahead of the next round of auditions.

According to Deadline, director Denis Villeneuve and the producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman have started informing talent if they have made it to the next round later this summer.

Source told the outlet that the next batch of try-outs are expected to take place in August, while the director has been calling actors directly.

No names have been confirmed, with some insiders claiming between five and seven actors will test later this summer, while others claim it's in the teens.

Variety reports Amazon MGM bosses have brought in star casting agent Nina Gold - who has worked on the Star Wars franchise as well as Les Miserables and The Martian - to help find the next 007.

Everyone involved is staying tightlipped about who could be the successor after Craig's final appearance in 2021's No Time To Die, which showed the superspy's death.