Taron Egerton 'snogged' Tom Hardy in unscripted Legend scene

Taron Egerton has revealed that he "snogged" co-star Tom Hardy during an improvised moment in their 2015 movie Legend.

The Rocketman actor, who played Hardy's lover in the film, has revealed that he improvised the kiss for a scene that "never made the movie".

"There was a scene where he murders someone and gets back in the car and I was in the back of the car waiting for him," Egerton recalled on Monday's episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. "I grabbed his face, and I snogged him. And it wasn't in the script."

The 36-year-old remembered "backing off" afterwards, unsure of his co-star's reaction, but he thought Hardy "loved it" and was impressed with his "chutzpah". Egerton also felt "so pleased with himself" for making the move.

The Kingsman: The Secret Service star explained that director Brian Helgeland was "very open to (them) improvising and trying things out" and Hardy also enjoyed going off-script while filming a scene.

"I kind of grabbed that bull by both horns as well. I have all my insecurities and all my fears, but one thing I'm not worried about is I believe in myself as an actor," he stated.

In the biographical crime film, Hardy played both gangster twins Ronnie and Reggie Kray, while Egerton portrayed Mad Teddy Smith, the alleged lover of Ronnie.

"We were depicting a bunch of guys in a hypermasculine world playing gangsters, but I was playing his lover... so my job was kind of to subvert it all," he added.

Reflecting on working with the Peaky Blinders star, Egerton noted that he was "really excited to dance with" the "unpredictable" Hardy and they "got on really well".