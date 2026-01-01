Anne Hathaway shuts down 'fake bump' rumours

Anne Hathaway has shut down speculation that she is faking her pregnancy.

The Princess Diaries actress, who is currently expecting her third child, flaunted her bare baby bump at the Los Angeles premiere of her new sci-fi blockbuster The End of Oak Street on Sunday.

She divided opinion by wearing a blue satin high-low top, which exposed her bump, with blue denim jeans, and several users claimed that her bump was a fake prosthetic.

Hathaway swiftly shut down the speculation on Monday as she posted a behind-the-scenes video showing her getting ready for and attending the world premiere.

"Fake hair, real bump," she wrote in the caption, adding kiss and peace emojis. "Enjoy The @endofoakstreet Block Party chaos with me as my outfit literally melts in the heat!!"

Hathaway announced she was pregnant with her third child in June. She and her husband Adam Shulman, who have been married since 2012, are already parents to sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, six.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, guest host Anthony Anderson predicted that she was having another boy.

In response, The Devil Wears Prada star giggled and shyly stated, "We know (but) we're not saying."

After an audience member cheered, she replied, "Thank you for the support; I always feel so rude saying that! I feel so bad."

The 43-year-old noted that her sons are "over the moon" about their sibling's arrival and she feels "lucky" to be having a child and releasing five films in the same calendar year.

"It's incredible. I never would have imagined anything like this could happen, and so the only thing you can do is lean in, say yes, have a great time, laugh your a*s off and make some memories," she said.

The End of Oak Street, which will be released in cinemas on Friday, is Hathaway's fourth release so far, following Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2 and The Odyssey. Her fifth film of 2026, Verity, opens in October.