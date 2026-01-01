Demi Lovato confirms Camp Rock 3 cameo

Demi Lovato makes a surprise appearance in Camp Rock 3.

On Monday, producers at Disney announced that the singer-actress will reprise her role as Mitchie Torres from the original 2008 movie, Camp Rock, and its 2010 sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Lovato also serves as an executive producer on the Disney Channel film.

The music star shared stills and throwback photos from the first two films on Instagram and added, "mitchie 4 ever (blue heart emoji) #thisisme."

She also reunited with her Camp Rock co-stars, Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas at the Los Angeles premiere on Monday night.

The next instalment of the franchise features newcomers Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Sherry Cola, and Hudson Stone, among others.

"When Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing," a synopsis reads. "As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested - leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances."

Last September, Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, insisted it was the perfect time to make another Camp Rock movie.

"Camp Rock is an important part of the Disney Channel Original Movie legacy, with unforgettable music, energetic storytelling, and characters that live in the hearts of fans to this day," she praised. "Bringing it back with Kevin, Joe, Nick and Demi is such a full-circle moment, and we can't wait to reintroduce this world to a new generation."

Camp Rock 3 will premiere on the Disney Channel on 13 August and stream via Disney+ the following day.

Lovato released her ninth studio album, It's Not That Deep, last October and embarked on a tour of North America from April to May this year.