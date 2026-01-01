Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere following in parents' footsteps with joint Vogue cover

Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere have followed in their parents' footsteps by appearing together on the cover of Vogue.

The pair have teamed up for a joint cover shoot nearly 34 years after their parents, supermodel Cindy Crawford and actor Richard Gere, appeared together on the magazine's November 1992 cover.

Kaia's mother Cindy and Homer's father Richard were married from 1991 to 1995, when they were both at the height of their stardom, and were photographed by legendary photographer Herb Ritts for the iconic issue.

The new cover comes as Kaia and Homer have been cast in Ryan Murphy's new drama series The Shards, which began airing weekly on Hulu and Disney+ earlier this month.

During the interview with Vogue, 26-year-old Homer revealed that shortly after they were cast in the series, he and Kaia met socially at Ye Rustic Inn in California's Los Feliz.

"That's Kaia's spot. It's, like, her chill I'm-gonna-go-have-a-beer-and-smoke-a-cig-outside spot," he said.

The actor then divulged that he and the 24-year-old model quickly turned their attention to their parents' former relationship.

"Twenty minutes into knowing each other, I was like: 'Should we just acknowledge the fact that our parents were married?' She was like: 'Yeah. Cool.' And that was it," He recalled.

Homer also addressed being cast alongside Kaia, telling the publication, "Maybe it seems too on the nose."

Cindy and Richard separated back in 1994 and officially finalised their divorce the following year.

Richard shares Homer with ex-wife Carey Lowell and is now married to Alejandra Silva, while Cindy shares Kaia with husband Rande Gerber.

In a 2016 interview with comedian Marc Maron, Cindy admitted that after their split, she and the Pretty Woman actor went back to being "strangers".

"We're friendly, but I think it's almost like he's gone back to being, like, 'Richard Gere' again, like a stranger, because we don't really see each other that much," she said at the time. "I think part of the problem in our relationship was that we were a lot of other things, but I don't know if we were ever friends - like peers, because I was young, and he was Richard Gere."