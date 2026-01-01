Cristiano Ronaldo marries longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have married.

The longtime couple tied the knot on 11 August in Cascais, Portugal, according to a press release.

In a joint Instagram post, the famous footballer and the model uploaded a photo of his hand resting on hers, with both wearing simple gold wedding bands. They captioned the post, "C heart G."

The pair announced their engagement in August last year after almost a decade of dating.

Rodriguez shared the news to her Instagram account at the time with a shot of her enormous engagement ring.

She captioned the post in Spanish, translated in English to, "Yes, I do. In this life and in all my lives."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have four children together. The couple also parent Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who was born in 2010.

The pair first met in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid where Rodríguez worked as a sales assistant.

"I felt something inside that can't be explained, as if we had known each other all our lives," she told Vogue Arabia in May 2025, saying that when the two held hands for the first time, there was "inexplicable peace and energy".

"When people are in love like we are, they know what that strong connection is. That spark we had since we met has also grown and matured over time," she gushed.